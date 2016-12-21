Lightning all about piling up points at home
The Lightning is more than halfway through a five-game homestand that it deemed crucial toward a playoff-spot run, and so far, well, so good. Saturday's win against Carolina gave the Lighting five points through the first three games of the homestand.
