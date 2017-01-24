Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for ...

Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for 5-2 win over Blackhawks

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 to end a three-game slide Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for 5-2 win over Blackhawks Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 to end a three-game slide Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kraHtX Chicago Blackhawks left wing Andrew Desjardins and Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson fight for the puck during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,248,591

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC