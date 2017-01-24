Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 to end a three-game slide Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for 5-2 win over Blackhawks Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 to end a three-game slide Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2kraHtX Chicago Blackhawks left wing Andrew Desjardins and Tampa Bay Lightning center Tyler Johnson fight for the puck during an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, in Chicago.

