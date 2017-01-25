Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for ...

Johnson rallies Lightning in 3rd for 5-2 win over Blackhawks

Tyler Johnson scored two goals 30 seconds apart early in the third period, leading the Tampa Bay Lightning past the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Tuesday night to end a three-game slide. Brian Boyle had a goal and an assist, and Nikita Nesterov and Nikita Kucherov also scored for the Lightning, who broke loose for three goals in a 3:57 span of the third to erase a 2-1 deficit.

