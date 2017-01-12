Jan 12 9:00 AM Victor Hedman gets in rare fight
Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman got into a rare fight in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Sabres, tangling with Buffalo's Marcus Foligno at the end of the second period. It was just Hedman's fifth career fight, first since Oct. 8, 2013.
