Jan 10 2:04 PM Ben Bishop could play Thursday or Friday
While the initial goal was for Bishop to be back by the California trip early next week, Cooper said Bishop could play either Thursday or Friday . "I'm really encouraged," Cooper said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC