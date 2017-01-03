Gourde and Taormina will represent the Crunch at the 2017 AHL All Star Classic
Syracuse Crunch defenseman Matt Taormina and forward Yanni Gourde have been named to the All Star Classic roster this afternoon by the AHL . In 26 games with the Crunch this season, Taormina has hit the back of the net a team-leading nine times to go along with 31 helpers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC