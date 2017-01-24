Goalie nods: Bolts start struggling Vasilevskiy ahead of struggling Bishop
Since returning from injury, Ben Bishop has allowed 10 goals on 96 shots - an .896 save percentage - and was hooked on Saturday in a 5-3 loss to the lowly Coyotes. So it's not a huge surprise that Tampa Bay will start Andrei Vasilevskiy tonight, when it takes on the 'Hawks in Chicago.
