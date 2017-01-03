Goalie nods: Bobrovsky named December...

Goalie nods: Bobrovsky named December's first star, looks to continue win streak

13 hrs ago

Bobrovsky went 12-0-0 with a 1.75 goals-against average and .939 save percentage to guide the Blue Jackets to a perfect 14-0-0 December and the top of the League standings. In doing so, Columbus equaled the second-longest single-season winning streak in NHL history and became just the second team in League history to win every outing in a calendar month of at least 10 games .

