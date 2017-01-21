Goalie nods: Bishop looks to continue...

Goalie nods: Bishop looks to continue strong play for Lightning

After finishing as the runner up for the Vezina Trophy a year ago as the NHL's top goalie it has been a tough year for Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop . A slow start combined with an injury that sidelined him for nearly a month have all contributed to a disappointing season for the Lightning that has them in their current spot on the outside of the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

