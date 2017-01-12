Game Day Preview #44, Tampa Bay Light...

Game Day Preview #44, Tampa Bay Lightning @ Los Angeles Kings

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Jewels From The Crown

What's the most ridiculous, non-essential thing you've ever spent money on? I almost got a new answer for that question on Saturday night, as I stood in an eternally long bathroom line at Joe Lewis Arena, then waited for a bus back to a parking lot, then crammed in the back of a car with several other grown adults for the ride back to Ohio, all while refreshing the auction page for one of those very fancy throwback jerseys the Kings wore. The jersey I had my eye on got too rich for my blood, but for one bright, shining moment, I could have envisioned myself clutching a piece of cloth that I paid far too much money for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jewels From The Crown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,972,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC