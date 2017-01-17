For Sale: Lightning looking more like deadline sellers
Following their Saturday night loss to the Arizona Coyotes, the Lightning are sitting in last place in the Atlantic Division. They sit five points outside of third place in the division, and four points outside of the second wild card spot, but these gaps will widen when Bolts go on their bye week.
