Flyers snap 5-game losing streak with 4-2 win over Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy cannot block a goal by Philadelphia Flyers' Radko Gudas past Tampa's Anton Stralman and Flyers' Wayne Simmonds during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan.... . Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier scores a goal against Tampa Bay Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy as Nikita Nesterov defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Philadelphia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS 3 Springfield.