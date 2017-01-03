Fleury gets 5th straight win, Penguin...

Fleury gets 5th straight win, Penguins beat Lightning 6-2

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 shots in his fifth straight win, leading the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday. Fleury, who has not lost in regulation since allowing six goals to the Minnesota on Nov. 25, is 7-0-1 in his last eight decisions.

