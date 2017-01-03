Ehlers ignites offense as Jets jolt L...

Ehlers ignites offense as Jets jolt Lightning

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A converted penalty shot by Nikolaj Ehlers sparked three straight goals in the second period for the Winnipeg Jets, who held on late for a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. Ehlers, who added a second goal -- his 12th -- in the third period, beat goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the penalty shot for a 2-1 lead, just 47 seconds after the Lightning had tied the game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,881 • Total comments across all topics: 277,590,341

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC