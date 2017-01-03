Ehlers ignites offense as Jets jolt Lightning

A converted penalty shot by Nikolaj Ehlers sparked three straight goals in the second period for the Winnipeg Jets, who held on late for a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night at Amalie Arena. Ehlers, who added a second goal -- his 12th -- in the third period, beat goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy on the penalty shot for a 2-1 lead, just 47 seconds after the Lightning had tied the game.

