Ehlers has 2 goals, Jets beat Lightning 6-4

10 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Nikolaj Ehlers had two goals, including a penalty shot during Winnipeg's three-goal second period, and the Jets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 6-4 on Tuesday night. The Jets, coming of a pair of losses where they were outscored 11-5, also got goals from Mark Scheifele, Jacob Trouba, Dustin Byfuglien and Patrik Laine.

