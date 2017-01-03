Defensive miscues sting Lightning again in loss
Once again, the numbers don't look good for G Andrei Vasilevskiy , who gave up six goals in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Penguins. Vasilevskiy, starting his ninth straight game, has given up five or more in three of the past four games.
