Crunch fight their way to a 7-5 victory against St. John's

The North Divison-leading Syracuse Crunch skated into this past week with a handful of tough matchups on the schedule. After an impressive home victory over a good Hershey Bears team on Wednesday and a solid effort that resulted in a shootout loss to Binghamton on Saturday, it was the St. John's IceCaps turn to visit the barn.

