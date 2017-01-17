Crunch fall on home ice to the lowly Binghamton Senators
The Syracuse Crunch returned to home ice for one of the final times before the All Star break when they played host to North Division rival Binghamton Friday night. Syracuse surrendered a goal just over two minutes in to the contest, gave up two short-handed goals, and struggled to bury chances past Sens goalie Matt O'Connor despite having 36 shots on goal.
