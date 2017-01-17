Crunch capitalize early to defeat Wil...

Crunch capitalize early to defeat Wilkes-Barre Scranton by a score of 4-1

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Raw Charge

After a fairly dismal effort on Satuday night that saw the Crunch get downed by a score of 3 to 1, the hometown team rebounded nicely to down the Penguins and complete the week with five out of a possible eight points. It was Adam Wilcox between the pipes for the Crunch after missing the third period on Friday night, and all of Saturday, with an eye injury.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Michael Jackson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,901 • Total comments across all topics: 278,010,142

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC