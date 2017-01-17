Crunch capitalize early to defeat Wilkes-Barre Scranton by a score of 4-1

After a fairly dismal effort on Satuday night that saw the Crunch get downed by a score of 3 to 1, the hometown team rebounded nicely to down the Penguins and complete the week with five out of a possible eight points. It was Adam Wilcox between the pipes for the Crunch after missing the third period on Friday night, and all of Saturday, with an eye injury.

