Crunch capitalize early to defeat Wilkes-Barre Scranton by a score of 4-1
After a fairly dismal effort on Satuday night that saw the Crunch get downed by a score of 3 to 1, the hometown team rebounded nicely to down the Penguins and complete the week with five out of a possible eight points. It was Adam Wilcox between the pipes for the Crunch after missing the third period on Friday night, and all of Saturday, with an eye injury.
