Chara nets go-ahead goal as Bruins beat Lightning
Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak since early December. Boston also got goals from Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano.
