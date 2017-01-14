Carolina Hurricanes Blast from the Pa...

Carolina Hurricanes Blast from the Past: Shane Willis

20 hrs ago Read more: Cardiac Cane

Many Carolina Hurricanes' fans know Shane Willis more from his role as the partner to Mike Maniscalco in the Hurricanes LIVE pregame show. But long ago, Shane Willis was actually an up and coming player who was part of the Hurricanes cup run in 2002.

