Brayden Point hopefully day-to-day after All-Star Game
According to Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper in comments before last week's game against the Panthers, Brayden Point will "literally" be considered day-to-day after the All-Star break. The upcoming schedule pits Tampa against divisional rivals Boston and Ottawa, and Cooper expects Point to return for one of these.
