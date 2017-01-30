Brayden Point hopefully day-to-day af...

Brayden Point hopefully day-to-day after All-Star Game

Read more: Raw Charge

According to Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper in comments before last week's game against the Panthers, Brayden Point will "literally" be considered day-to-day after the All-Star break. The upcoming schedule pits Tampa against divisional rivals Boston and Ottawa, and Cooper expects Point to return for one of these.

