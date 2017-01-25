Blackhawks switch it up, put Patrick Kane on the penalty kill

There are few situations when the NHL 's reigning most valuable player isn't on the ice during a game, but when the Hawks have been shorthanded is generally when Kane is on the bench. Very few instances during Kane's nine-plus season career has he killed penalties - the winger was averaging 4 seconds of ice time with the Hawks down a man this season - but that's where he found himself late in Tuesday night's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning .

