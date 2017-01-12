Ben Bishop comes up big while Lightning hold off Kings 2-1
Los Angeles Kings center Jordan Nolan, left, collides with Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Ben Bishop, right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown skates away as Tampa Bay Lightning center Brian Boyle, third from right, celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Los Angeles, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.
