Arizona Coyotes Ladies Night draws mixed reviews from female fans
The Arizona Coyotes have a large female fan base, something that they are recognizing January 21st when they play the Tampa Bay Lightning. That's when Ladies Night is happening and if you are one of the first 7,500 ladies in attendance you will get a pair of Coyotes themed texting gloves, a free wine tasting and a free 325 ml bottle of wine, a free wine tasting and a free 325 ml bottle of wine! I think Katie Nolan does a great job of highlighting many of the pitfalls in Ladies Night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Five For Howling.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC