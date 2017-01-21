Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer se...

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer set to make NHL debut vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Arizona Republic

Arizona Coyotes' Christian Fischer set to make NHL debut vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Coyotes winger Christian Fischer is set to make his NHL debut tonight against the Lightning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2kcI4kb Arizona Coyotes' Dave Tippett, Mike Smith, Radim Vrbata, Alexander Burmistrov comment on the team's 3-1 loss against the Edmonton Oilers, Jan. 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 3
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,253 • Total comments across all topics: 278,133,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC