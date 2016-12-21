Veteran sings national anthem duet at Li
Lt. Robert McClintock, 98, sings a duet of the national anthem with Sonja Bryson before the Tampa Bay Lightning game on Tuesday. Lightning photo Tampa Bay Lightning fans expect Sonja Bryson to sing the national anthem at home games, but on Tuesday she got some assistance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC