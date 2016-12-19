Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Tanner Ric...

Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Tanner Richard, Reassign Joel Vermin

The Tampa Bay Lightning collected three of a possible six points on their past three-game road trip and now they return home to face the Detroit Red Wings for the second time this season on Tuesday. Vermin, who was recalled by the Lightning on Dec. 1 with along with forward Michael Bournival , has played in eight games this season with Tampa Bay and collected two assists and 12:46 in average ice time along the way.

