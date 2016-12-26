Tampa Bay Lightning G Andrei Vasilevs...

Tampa Bay Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy Has A Chance To Shine

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bolts By The Bay

With Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop sidelined 3-4 weeks with a Lower-Body Injury, netminder Andrei Vasilevskiy has a unique opportunity to shine. Ever since the Tampa Bay Lightning brought goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy to the main roster in the 2014-15 season, there have been ramblings about the "goalie situation" and who would be getting the top job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bolts By The Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 4
really (Nov '15) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 4
News NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14) Oct '16 LightningCupBound 3
News Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
News Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15) Jun '15 FundieFarts 6
News Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15) Apr '15 tom wingo 2
j brown (Apr '15) Apr '15 pokalolo 1
See all Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,638 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,427

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC