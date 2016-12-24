Quick Strikes: Lightning's Christmas gift is the time to heal
Former Bolt Steve Downie let it all out on Twitter, mostly ripping on the Coyotes, the NHL and Don Cherry, and also expressing remorse for the way he played the game. There's a saying that goes "Don't hate the player... hate the game."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC