Quick Strikes: Bishop signs for charity

Thanks to everyone that came to the signing today! We're gonna make a lot of kids happy this Christmas! P.S this isn't even half the gifts! pic.twitter.com/BZMc80lDWI Ask Burnsie: Which Bolts are most fun to interview? "Now, who do I turn to if I need a good quote or really want an in-depth explanation. Two guys come immediately to mind: Brian Boyle and Anton Stralman."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.