Preview: Maple Leafs at Lightning
The Tampa Bay Lightning hope to build off one of their most inspiring victories of the season when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday in the second game of back-to-back sets for both teams. The Lightning rallied to score twice against Carey Price and Montreal in the final nine minutes of regulation on Wednesday before Tyler Johnson netted his second goal of the game for a 4-3 overtime triumph.
