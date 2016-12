Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan agree to 3-year extension

Read more: The Globe and Mail

Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals May 26, 2016. Pittsburgh Penguins celebrate after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in Game 7 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals May 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.