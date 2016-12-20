Lightning's Michael Bournival happy his NHL dreams weren't put on ice
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Michael Bournival beats St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen for Tampa's second goal of the game and his first goal during the second period of Thursday's game between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues at Amalie Arena in Tampa. You can see it on the ice.
St. Petersburg Times.
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
