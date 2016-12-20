Lightning prospect Taylor Raddysh is ...

Lightning prospect Taylor Raddysh is 4th player in Team Canada history to score 4 goals in a game

Taylor Raddysh was drafted 58th overall this summer by the Tampa Bay Lightning and has proven to be an absolute steal of a draft pick. Coincidentally, the last player the Lightning drafted at 58th overall was Nikita Kucherov in 2011 - and everyone would agree that this has worked out pretty well.

