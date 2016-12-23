Lightning at Capitals Preview: Not much, but it could be a life form
Apparently losing to the Lightning in a shootout 20 days ago lit a bit of a spark under the Capitals, as they went on a six-game winning streak immediately after the loss. They have lost their last two, 2-1 to Montreal and 3-2 to Philadelphia in a shootout, but the winning streak vaulted them well ahead of the Lightning for the final wild card playoff spot.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.
Add your comments below
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tampa Bay Lightning Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC