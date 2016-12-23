Lightning at Capitals Preview: Not much, but it could be a life form

Apparently losing to the Lightning in a shootout 20 days ago lit a bit of a spark under the Capitals, as they went on a six-game winning streak immediately after the loss. They have lost their last two, 2-1 to Montreal and 3-2 to Philadelphia in a shootout, but the winning streak vaulted them well ahead of the Lightning for the final wild card playoff spot.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Raw Charge.