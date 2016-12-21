Killorn gets go-ahead goal, Lightning...

Killorn gets go-ahead goal, Lightning beat Blues 5-2

Alex Killorn scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, Jonathan Drouin added two late goals and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Thursday night. Killorn put Tampa Bay up 3-2 from the high slot 5:25 into the third period to help the Lightning go 2-0 starting a stretch of seven of eight games at home.

Chicago, IL

