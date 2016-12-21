Johnson scores in OT, Lightning rally...

Johnson scores in OT, Lightning rally to beat Canadiens 4-3

Tyler Johnson scored his second goal of the game 1:36 into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-3 on Wednesday night. Tampa Bay also got goals from Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat, who combined to tie it at 3 in the third.

