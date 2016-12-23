In an inconsistent Syracuse Crunch lineup, Matt Taormina is the exception
When defenseman Matt Taormina was dealt to the Springfield Falcons in 2013, as part of a deal that brought forwards Jonathan Marchessault and Dalton Smith to the Crunch, Syracuse hockey fans didn't quite realize how much they would miss the then 27-year-old's presence on the backend. In the two seasons that followed, the lack of consistency on the Syracuse blue-line was one of the primary reasons the Crunch only had one playoff appearance, in which they were swept in three games by the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins.
