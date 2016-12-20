Hurricanes' equipment manager gets in...

Hurricanes' equipment manager gets in game as backup goalie

10 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Hurricanes' equipment manager gets in game as backup goalie Carolina signed Jorge Alves to a professional tryout contract to be the backup on Saturday. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iQMZ9U Carolina equipment manager Jorge Alves played the last 7.6 seconds of the Hurricanes' 3-1 loss Saturday night to the Tampa Bay Lightning after signing a professional tryout contract to be the backup goalie in place of Eddie Lack, who is ill.

