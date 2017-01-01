Howden happy to sign with Tampa Bay L...

Howden happy to sign with Tampa Bay Lightning

5 hrs ago Read more: Times-Herald

It might have been a few days after Christmas, but Moose Jaw Warriors forward Brett Howden received one heck of a gift last Wednesday. Shortly after the Warriors finished left the ice after their 6-1 loss to the Swift Current Broncos, Howden received a phone call with some incredible news - the Tampa Bay Lightning had some paperwork for him to sign if he was so inclined.

