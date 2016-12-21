Filppula back in Lightning lineup

10 hrs ago Read more: St. Petersburg Times

C Valtteri Filppula was back in the Lightning lineup Thursday after getting scratched Wednesday due to missing a morning team meeting. Filppula was one of just a few players to participate in an optional morning skate for the game against the Maple Leafs before a another team meeting.

