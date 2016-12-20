Dec 31 1:36 PM Nesterov making smooth transition to forward
Of all the adjustments the Lightning have had to make with their injury-riddled lineup, moving defenseman Nikita Nesterov to forward has been an intriguing one. Nesterov, 23, has looked good too, joining J.T. Brown and Michael Bournival in recent games for a formidable fourth line.
