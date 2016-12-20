Carolina Hurricanes Fall 3-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning to Close Out 2016
The C arolina Hurric anes entered Saturday's game just one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Eastern Conference standings, looking to make it two wins in as many nights to move into 9th place in the conference. However, the Canes fell by a score of 3-1 to finish out 2016, ruining the NHL debut for backup goaltender and Canes equipment manager Jorge Alves .
