Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, Lines and Rosters

Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, December 31 - 7:00 p.m. ET Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Raw Charge After last night's win over Chicago, the Hurricanes have earned points in 11 straight appearances in PNC Arena. It's the longest such streak since 2009.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canes Country.