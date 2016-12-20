Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning: Preview, Statistics, Game Notes, Lines and Rosters
Carolina Hurricanes at Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday, December 31 - 7:00 p.m. ET Amalie Arena - Tampa, FL FOX Sports Carolinas - 99.9 The Fan - WRALSportsFan Web and App SB Nation Rival Blog: Raw Charge After last night's win over Chicago, the Hurricanes have earned points in 11 straight appearances in PNC Arena. It's the longest such streak since 2009.
