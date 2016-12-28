Brett Howden signs an ELC with the Tampa Bay Lightning
When last Brett Howden made international news, it was because of a melancholy reason. The captain of the WHL's Moose Jaw Warriors had just been cut from the World Junior Championship's Team Canada, the only Bolt prospect named to the initial roster that was sent back.
