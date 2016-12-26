Bolts sign World Junior prospect Math...

Bolts sign World Junior prospect Mathieu Joseph to entry-level contract

The Tampa Bay Lightning took care of some business over the holiday break, as they signed prospect Mathieu Joseph to a three-year entry-level contract. Joseph, who was selected in the fourth-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, is having a terrific season with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec League.

