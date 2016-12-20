2016: Top 10 Moments for the Tampa Bay Lightning
With 2016 coming to an end, it seems appropriate to do a retrospective on the year for the Tampa Bay Lightning. While the team lost in the Eastern Conference Finals to the eventual Stanley Cup winning Pittsburgh Penguins, there were plenty of moments to be happy about.
Tampa Bay Lightning Discussions
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|4
|really (Nov '15)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|4
|NHL trade deadline: Rangers and Lightning repor... (Mar '14)
|Oct '16
|LightningCupBound
|3
|Namestnikov could be out again, Palat game-time... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
|Lightning beat Blackhawks in bizarre, back and ... (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|FundieFarts
|6
|Jon Cooper Calls Out Detroit Red Wings On Quest... (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|tom wingo
|2
|j brown (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|pokalolo
|1
