Kostin released by KHL club, expected to sign with the Blues soon
That's because Kostin, 18, has been released by the KHL's financially troubled Dynamo Moscow club. His agent, Dan Milstein, tweeted Tuesday that an entry-level contract with the Blues should get signed "in the coming days."
