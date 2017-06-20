Blues 51 mins ago 8:40 a.m.Schenn clo...

Blues 51 mins ago 8:40 a.m.Schenn closes one chapter, opens exciting new one in St. Louis

Call it a range of emotions for new Blues center Brayden Schenn in going from shock of leaving one team and elated to be going to another. The 25-year-old Schenn, who was acquired on the first day of the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago from the Philadelphia Flyers for center Jori Lehtera and two first-round picks, spent the past six seasons in Philadelphia after being acquired in 2012 from the Los Angeles Kings.

